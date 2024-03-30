“Just pathetic” - CFB world subtly roasts Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders for unique practice session by the private jet

Shedeur Sanders, finds himself under the online spotlight, courtesy of a video posted by his father, Deion Sanders.

In the video, Shedeur can be seen catching the ball and practicing his throws just next to the private jet. Have a look at the video which Coach Prime captioned:

"Ain't Nobody EVER gave him a thang! He's seen thru the Hate, The Naysayers & The Love! He WORKS for it all so it's only right in our delay @shedeursanders had to get a lil extra work before take off. This wasn't done for the Lights or the Cameras, it was done for the ACTION!"

While Coach Prime sees the activity as a symbol of hard work and persistence, not all fans share this perspective. They took to the comment section, expressing their disappointment

Screenshot via Instagram

Despite the criticism, with over 3,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last season, Shedeur is expected to shine in the 2024 CFB season before heading to the NFL Draft in 2025.

Shedeur Sanders didn't get the speed gene from his dad

While Deion predicts a bright future for Shedeur and Travis Hunter in the NFL, Shedeur is facing scrutiny over his NFL prospects.

Analyst Jason Whitlock questions Shedeur's adaptability to the professional league, citing concerns over his athleticism and style of play.

“I don't know what to make of Shedeur to be quite honest with you.... I've seen quarterbacks ruined in college from taking too many hits, and they're never the same.” Whitlock said. “And then so I think some of the athleticism that Shedeur has that works at the college level is not going to work at all in the NFL... He didn't get Deion's speed.”

Whitlock's skepticism stems from Shedeur's college performance, where he thrived in a system tailored to his strengths but faced criticism for the number of hits endured. H suggests Shedeur should consider transitioning to a pocket passer style.

Do you believe Shedeur Sanders has what it takes to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 CFB season? Mention your thoughts in the comments below.