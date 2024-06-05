NASCAR and the Alabama Crimson Tide partnered up to create a Crimson Tide-themed race car, which was seen on campus. Head coach Kalen DeBoer posed with the car outside Bryant Denny Stadium.

More photos of the car showed that it had "LANK" written on it, along with "Roll Tide" and "BPsi Phi," a fraternity created by former players to teach about the brotherhood. "LANK," created by quarterback Jalen Milroe, means "Let All Naysayers Know." Last year, Milroe explained how the phrase came to be.

“LANK was something we built in the offseason,” Milroe told reporters in September (via Yahoo). “We came in as one unit to think of a motto to push our team. There was a lot of doubt throughout the offseason. We came together and made that our motto this year.”

It's uncertain if the car will ever be in a real NASCAR race, but the photos of it turned heads on social media. The race car wrap featured Crimson Tide's official colors: red, black and white, with the number 18 on the side, possibly hinting at their 18 national championship titles.

If the car does end up being part of a race, a logical race would be the YellaWood 500 in October, which takes place in Alabama.

Jalen Milroe and Alabama enter the season with confidence

Despite legendary head coach Nick Saban retiring, the Alabama Crimson Tide have confidence entering the 2024 season.

Alabama has the fifth-best odds of winning the national championship at +1400, according to DraftKings. Part of the reason is that Milroe is returning at quarterback and is eager to be in Kalen DeBoer's system as the new coach is offensive-minded.

"It's been special to have him here because of who he is as a person," Milroe said (via ESPN). "You want to play for a coach like this, how personal he is with us. He has power and reinforcement behind the criticism as far as getting us better and putting us in position to be successful.

"I'm super excited to play under Coach DeBoer because I've learned so much playing quarterback here with him because he's offensive-minded. So that's special for me to have a coach that's offensive-minded, and it's going to push me to be great and push me to be successful."

The Crimson Tide will open its 2024 college football season at home on August 31 against Western Kentucky. The team will have notable games against Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn and Wisconsin among others.