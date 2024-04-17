IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders gushes over BF Jacquees’ unique Louis Vuitton outfit worth over $5400

Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend, Jacquees, took to Instagram to share some snaps with the fans on his birthday. The rapper chose a Louis Vuitton outfit, which he showed off on social media as he turned 30 on Monday.

Deion Sanders' daughter already celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday during a concert tour in London, but she didn't fail to gush over his birthday look.

Jacquees posted a series of photos in his Louis Vuitton outfit, valued at over $5400, to commemorate his 30th birthday, donning a Monogram printed silk shirt and shorts paired with Monogram leather logo sneakers.

“Long story short….I’M BACK, Happy Dirty 30 to me! Thank you Jesus,” he wrote in the caption while tagging the photographer in it.

Deiondra Sanders slid into the comments to shower some love over her boyfriend. She used a series of emojis to say what she wanted to say without any words.

Deiondra Sanders' comment on her boyfriend's post.

The couple is expecting their first child together with a gender reveal scheduled for the 18th of next month. The rumors about Deiondra's pregnancy had started doing rounds in February but she made it public in March. She also opened up about the health complications she faced that made having the baby an absolute miracle.

Since the news, her dad Deion Sanders has already decided which sport the kid could play. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach jokingly ruled out basketball and suggested that his grandkid would play soccer.

The buildup to Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders’ first child’s gender reveal

The gender reveal of the baby is still a month away but teams seem to be already forming. At least Jacquees made his preference clear on the matter. The rapper had some playful banter with Deiondra Sanders where he predicted that it would be a boy.

"

Later, he also shared a post of him house hunting for the gender reveal party and declared that he was rooting for team boy and his pink clothes had nothing to do with it.

"Bday coming up but I’m currently house looking for this gender reveal crib in May. #TEAMBOY I just wore pink today,” he said on the matter on social media.

The baby is expected in September, with the gender reveal scheduled for May 18. Fans will have to wait until then to find out if Jacquees gets his wish, so there's plenty of time left.

