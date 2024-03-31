IN PHOTOS: Colorado HC Deion Sanders poses with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as UFL kicks off in 2024

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The Rock welcomed fans in Arlington with an electrifying address, setting the stage for an action-packed season as the United Football League (UFL) launched its inaugural season.

Star power and football excitement collided at Choctaw Stadium and among the notable attendees was the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime didn't miss the opportunity to capture the thunderous atmosphere in Texas. Posing for a photo with Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, Sanders uploaded a memorable Instagram post and captioned it,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Great Day today at the kickoff of the @ufl Much love to @therock @danygarciaco @troyaikman the Generals I met and all the many Important Men & Women that created a vehicle for these young men to continue their dreams of playing PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL."

The fans flooded Deion Sanders' comment section with all sorts of reactions.

Screenshot via Instagram

While the UFL aims to carve its niche in the football landscape, the inaugural game witnessed a dominant performance by the Birmingham Stallions. Despite the Arlington Renegades' previous XFL championship status, the Stallions emerged victorious with a 27-14 win.

Where does Dwayne Johnson stand in UFL owners board?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's role in the United Football League (UFL) ownership is a topic of interest amid the merger between the XFL and USFL.

The merger, announced in December 2023, aims to create a league with substantial resources and capacity.

As a former owner of the XFL, Dwayne Johnson, along with Dani Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners, took over the league in 2020, rescuing it from bankruptcy just hours before it was set to be auctioned.

With Johnson's involvement, the UFL presents a promising venture, driven by a vision of innovation, opportunity, and cultural significance.

The partnership between XFL and USFL owners, including Dwayne Johnson, Garcia, and RedBird Capital (who own 50% stake), along with Fox Sports (the remaining 50%) and ESPN, is a unified effort to establish a spring league with lasting impact.

The UFL's establishment comes after multiple unsuccessful attempts to launch spring football leagues over the years.

Not posing a threat to the NFL's dominance, the UFL aims to offer an alternative schedule for football fans and create opportunities for players to pursue their dreams of playing professionally.

Also read: Why did XFL and USFL merge to form UFL? Exploring United Football League's origins