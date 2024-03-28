UFL 2024 Schedule: Complete week-by-week matchups, dates and times

The UFL 2024 season is just around the corner. The newly formed league is set to begin on Saturday, with the Birmingham Stallions squaring off against the Arlington Renegades.

Each of the eight teams in the UFL will play 10 regular-season games. There will be no bye weeks in the regular season.

Four teams will reach the playoffs and the championship game will be played on June 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the eight UFL teams that are divided into two conferences:

USFL conference

Birmingham Stallions (Head coach: Skip Holtz)

Houston Roughnecks (Head coach: Curtis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats (Head coach: John DeFilippo)

Michigan Panthers (Head coach: Mike Nolan)

XFL conference

Arlington Renegades (Head coach: Bob Stoops)

D.C. Defenders (Head coach: Reggie Barlow)

San Antonio Brahmas (Head coach: Wade Phillips)

St. Louis Battlehawks (Head coach: Anthony Becht)

A look at the UFL 2024 season schedule

The Birmingham Stallions will play in the first game of the UFL 2024

Week 1

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., March 30 1 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades Fox/ Fubo TV Sat., March 30 4 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., March 31 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., March 31 3 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 2

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., April 6 12 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats ESPN/ Fubo TV Sat., April 6 8 p.m. Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC/ Fubo TV Sun., April 7 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers ESPN/ Fubo TV Sun., April 7 4 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 3

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., April 13 1 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades ESPN/ Fubo TV Sat., April 13 7 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., April 14 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ABC/ Fubo TV Sun., April 14 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ Fubo TV

Week 4

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., April 20 12:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC/ Fubo TV Sat., April 20 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV Sat., April 20 7 p.m. Michigan Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., April 21 2 p.m. Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks FS1/ Fubo TV

Week 5

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., April 27 7 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades Fox/ Fubo TV Sat., April 27 7 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., April 28 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders ESPN/ Fubo TV Sun., April 28 3 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 6

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., May 4 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats ABC/ Fubo Sat., May 4 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks Fox/ Fubo Sun., May 5 1 p.m. Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers Fox/ Fubo Sun., May 5 4 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders Fox/ Fubo

Week 7

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., May 11 1 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades ESPN/ Fubo TV Sat., May 11 4 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., May 12 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders ESPN/ Fubo TV Sun., May 12 3 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks ESPN/ Fubo TV

Week 8

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., May 18 4 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers Fox/ Fubo TV Sat., May 18 8 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions FESPN2/ Fubo TV Sun., May 19 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC/ Fubo TV Sun., May 19 4 p.m. Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 9

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., May 25 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC/ Fubo Sat., May 25 3:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ Fubo Sun., May 26 2:30 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo Sun., May 26 2:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks Fox/ Fubo

Week 10

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., June 1 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions ESPN/ Fubo TV Sat., June 1 4 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., June 2 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders ABC/ Fubo TV Sun., June 2 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo TV

Playoffs

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV channel/ Live stream Sat., June 8 3 p.m. Semifinal ABC/ Fubo TV Sun., June 9 TBA Semifnal Fox/ Fubo TV Sun., June 16 TBA Final Fox/ Fubo TV

The UFL was created via a merger between the XFL and USFL in November 2023. Once the deal was announced, former XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said:

“From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation.

"As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans — a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the ‘hardest workers in the room’ mentality to make their dreams come true.”

It will be interesting to see if the UFL 2024 season can draw more football fans than the XFL and USFL did last year. Nonetheless, it will certainly provide some much-needed spring football action.