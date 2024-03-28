  • home icon
UFL 2024 Schedule: Complete week-by-week matchups, dates and times

By Arnold
Modified Mar 28, 2024 22:12 GMT
USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars
The UFL 2024 season is just around the corner. The newly formed league is set to begin on Saturday, with the Birmingham Stallions squaring off against the Arlington Renegades.

Each of the eight teams in the UFL will play 10 regular-season games. There will be no bye weeks in the regular season.

Four teams will reach the playoffs and the championship game will be played on June 14.

Here are the eight UFL teams that are divided into two conferences:

USFL conference

  • Birmingham Stallions (Head coach: Skip Holtz)
  • Houston Roughnecks (Head coach: Curtis Johnson)
  • Memphis Showboats (Head coach: John DeFilippo)
  • Michigan Panthers (Head coach: Mike Nolan)

XFL conference

  • Arlington Renegades (Head coach: Bob Stoops)
  • D.C. Defenders (Head coach: Reggie Barlow)
  • San Antonio Brahmas (Head coach: Wade Phillips)
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (Head coach: Anthony Becht)

A look at the UFL 2024 season schedule

The Birmingham Stallions will play in the first game of the UFL 2024
Week 1

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., March 301 p.m.Birmingham Stallions at Arlington RenegadesFox/ Fubo TV
Sat., March 30 4 p.m.St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., March 31 12 p.m.D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., March 31 3 p.m.Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 2

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., April 612 p.m.San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis ShowboatsESPN/ Fubo TV
Sat., April 6 8 p.m.Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 7 12 p.m.Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers ESPN/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 7 4 p.m.Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 3

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., April 131 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Arlington RenegadesESPN/ Fubo TV
Sat., April 13 7 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 14 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ABC/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 14 3 p.m.St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ Fubo TV

Week 4

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., April 2012:30 p.m.Memphis Showboats at St. Louis BattlehawksABC/ Fubo TV
Sat., April 20 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV
Sat., April 20 7 p.m.Michigan Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 21 2 p.m.Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks FS1/ Fubo TV

Week 5

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., April 277 p.m.San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington RenegadesFox/ Fubo TV
Sat., April 27 7 p.m.Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 28 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders ESPN/ Fubo TV
Sun., April 28 3 p.m.Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 6

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., May 412 p.m.Birmingham Stallions at Memphis ShowboatsABC/ Fubo
Sat., May 4 3 p.m.Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks Fox/ Fubo
Sun., May 5 1 p.m.Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers Fox/ Fubo
Sun., May 5 4 p.m.San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders Fox/ Fubo

Week 7

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., May 111 p.m.Memphis Showboats at Arlington RenegadesESPN/ Fubo TV
Sat., May 11 4 p.m.St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., May 12 12 p.m.Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders ESPN/ Fubo TV
Sun., May 12 3 p.m.San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks ESPN/ Fubo TV

Week 8

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., May 184 p.m.Memphis Showboats at Michigan PanthersFox/ Fubo TV
Sat., May 18 8 p.m.Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions FESPN2/ Fubo TV
Sun., May 19 12 p.m.D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC/ Fubo TV
Sun., May 19 4 p.m.Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas Fox/ Fubo TV

Week 9

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., May 2512 p.m.St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington RenegadesABC/ Fubo
Sat., May 25 3:30 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas ABC/ Fubo
Sun., May 26 2:30 p.m.D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo
Sun., May 26 2:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Houston RoughnecksFox/ Fubo

Week 10

Date Time (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., June 112 p.m.Michigan Panthers at Birmingham StallionsESPN/ Fubo TV
Sat., June 1 4 p.m.San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks Fox/ Fubo TV
Sun., June 2 12 p.m.Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders ABC/ Fubo TV
Sun., June 2 7 p.m.Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats Fox/ Fubo TV

Playoffs

DateTime (ET)MatchupTV channel/ Live stream
Sat., June 8 3 p.m. SemifinalABC/ Fubo TV
Sun., June 9 TBASemifnalFox/ Fubo TV
Sun., June 16 TBAFinalFox/ Fubo TV

The UFL was created via a merger between the XFL and USFL in November 2023. Once the deal was announced, former XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said:

“From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation.
"As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans — a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the ‘hardest workers in the room’ mentality to make their dreams come true.”

It will be interesting to see if the UFL 2024 season can draw more football fans than the XFL and USFL did last year. Nonetheless, it will certainly provide some much-needed spring football action.

