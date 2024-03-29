Why did XFL and USFL merge to form UFL? Exploring United Football League's origins

The XFL and USFL formally declared their merger to create the United Football League (UFL) in December 2023.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dani Garcia appeared on FOX NFL to make the announcement. Johnson said during the announcement that the goal of the merger is to create a league with significant resources and capacities after multiple unsuccessful attempts to start spring football leagues over the years. It will also strive to grow the game of football and be a league of chances, culture and breakthroughs.

The XFL was first introduced in 2001 as a collaborative effort between NBC and WWE, but the league folded following its inaugural season. Vince McMahon spearheaded an attempt to bring the XFL back to life in 2020.

However, the league struggled with finances and was eventually forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was bought by a consortium of investors, including Dwayne Johnson, Dani Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners. The league played a full season last year.

The USFL was established in the early 1980s and went out of business in 1985 after an abortive attempt to challenge the NFL. Fox Corporation brought the USFL in 2022.

According to Garcia, the goal of both leagues is to realize the potential that football offers. In December, Garcia said on FOX:

"That comes down to everyone who lives around the ball - the fans, the players, our partners, our refs. And more of that will be seen by them. They will witness the fusion of innovation and legacy.”

Johnson also mentioned that there were several factors that led to the merger:

“First and foremost, we wanted to develop football—a game that we all love—and provide players opportunities because, as we all know, it's really important. And to please the supporters.”

According to Johnson, the USFL-XFL merger is a harbinger of things to come for spring football.

"So, this merger feels like having a shot to establish that spring football is here to stay," Johnson said.

How many teams are in the UFL?

Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks and The D.C. Defenders are among the five XFL and three USFL clubs that make up the UFL.

The Renegades and Stallions, who took home the XFL and USFL titles in 2023, respectively, will square off in the league's inaugural game on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024.

Dany Garcia reports that Fox, ESPN and ABC will broadcast UFL games.