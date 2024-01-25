IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ Colorado share snaps of intense session with the US Marine Corps

Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned to make Colorado a force in college football again. For that, he recently got some help from the US Marine Corps. The Buffaloes hosted the Marine Corps to come in and talk about leadership with Sanders’ staff.

The Colorado social media team shared snaps of the session, in which they thanked the two officers who came to Boulder for the session. Sanders also posed for a photograph with the men in uniform after getting a special gift from them.

“Leadership starts with serving others. Thank you Brigadier General Ryans II and Sergeant Major Levy for speaking with our staff today,” the Buffs said in the caption of the Instagram post.

Apart from speaking to the staff, the Marines also put the team on rigorous drills. While some players flew through, others needed help from their teammates. Now, they would not feel much about Coach Prime's drills after going through the wringer with the Marines.

The Buffaloes are already preparing for the next season, with a few additions to the roster still to come. With the national signing day just about two weeks away, they wouldn't want to leave any holes that they had in the 2023 season.

A look back at Deion Sanders' debut season in Boulder and the need for change

Deion Sanders brought in a lot of positivity when he came into the Colorado football setup. The program saw a resurgence in fortunes immediately, with the Buffaloes gaining a lot of traction from fans and sponsors. They also translated it to some degree on the field with a way better record compared to what the team had before the Coach Prime era.

While Colorado improved to a 4-8 overall record from 1-11 the previous season, they couldn't rise above the last place in the Pac-12 conference. With the team moving to the Big 12 in the 2024 season, it will be an even more daunting task. Sanders has tried to fill the holes in the offensive line, one of the things that held back the team. But will that be enough?

