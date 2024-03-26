IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders makes his flying time on Jet productive with new book 21 Ways to Win on & off the Field

Deion Sanders has taken his inspirational message to the skies with his latest book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field." Through his Instagram, Sanders shared a glimpse of his productive flying time, captioning the post:

"ELEVATE & DOMINATE 21 WAYS TO WIN ON AND OFF THE FIELD! Reading on the Jet #CoachPrime."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders' book isn't just about sports strategies; it encompasses broader themes of faith, self-respect, and unwavering commitment. Packed with personal anecdotes, it offers a clear path to reaching one's full potential.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Appearing on the "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Sanders highlighted his recent achievements, including being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year and coaching the CU Buffaloes, leading them to a sold-out season after nearly three decades.

"We wrote it the way I talk … so the audio is like the way I talk. I’m really talking to you through this book," Sanders explained.

The impact of Sanders' coaching abilities is evident in the financial and academic success of CU Boulder. According to Yahoo Sports, CU football alone generated over $113 million for the city of Boulder. Further, as per FOX Sports, the University of Colorado saw a 20% increase in applications following its successful season.

Deion Sanders conveyed his enthusiasm for coaching and the positive atmosphere surrounding the CU Buffaloes and said:

“I’m happy and I’m excited about the fan base, about the student body, about the team, the coach, the staff from Colorado Boulder. Oh my God, I don’t have a bad day. Like every day is a great day, I’m coaching my kids, darn it.”

Deion Sanders warns of potential NFL draft standoff

Deion Sanders has issued a stark warning ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, suggesting that his top players may follow in the footsteps of Eli Manning's draft maneuver in 2004.

It is evident that Manning was selected No.1 overall by San Diego Chargers [now Los Angeles Chargers] in 2004, but he decided to play for the New York Giants.

Deion Sanders indicated that his son, Shedeur, and Colorado's standout player Travis Hunter, could refuse to play for certain NFL teams. Sanders made these comments on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, stating:

"I know where I want them to go... It’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli."

Shedeur has recovered from a back injury and is poised for his final college year at Colorado, while Hunter is expected to enter the draft after the 2024 season.