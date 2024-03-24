Deion Sanders' first season as head coach at the University of Colorado was among the most heavily-covered topics in all of football in 2023, but he is not done making headlines as 2024 looms.

Speaking Friday on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast, the Hall-of-Fame former cornerback predicted that his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter, two of the marquee names at his Buffaloes, would emulate Eli Manning, who memorably demanded a trade to the New York Giants after being selected by the San Diego Chargers, in refusing to play for certain cities:

“Now, all this is subjective because I know what I want, kind of want them to go. And let’s not forget Shilo. But I know where I want them to go. So there’s certain cities that it ain’t going to happen. Going to be a Manning — I’m sorry, it’s going to be an Eli.”

He further explained:

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

Deion Sanders claims son Shedeur would have been a top 10 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

It seems that whatever Deion Sanders says, it is bound to be of the bold and wild variety. But before he compared his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter to Eli Manning, he had another hot take to share during a recent spring conference.

When asked about where Shedeur would have come off the board had he drlared for the 2024 Draft, Sanders immediately had a lofty answer:

“Shedeur – let’s just get this straight. Let’s get the elephant in the room. Shedeur would have been a high draft pick this year... he probably would have been the second [quarterback].”

He also discussed his rationale for hiring eight assistants with NFL experience, which include coordinators Pat Shurmur (former New York Giants head coach) and Robert Livingston (former secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals):

“How can you tell somebody where to go if you haven’t been there? ...It’s the ‘show me’ type of young generation, and ‘prove it to me’ generation. ‘Let me see your credentials’ type of generation. So when you compose a staff that pretty much embodies the NFL and where they’re directed to, that is phenomenal."

The other NFL-proven assistants on the Buffaloes' staff are RB coach Gary Harrell, WR coach Jason Phillips, OL coach Phil Loadholt, DL coach Sal Sunseri, CB coach Kevin Mathis, and unofficial staff member Warren Sapp.