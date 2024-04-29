In Photos: Deion Sanders' QB son Shedeur poses with limited edition Tesla Cyberbeast ahead of 2024 season

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for one final year in college football before turning pro and entering the NFL draft. He partook in the Colorado spring games in Boulder on Saturday, where he largely impressed the fans. Now that it is out of the way, he is on to some off-field activities.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback shared some snaps in dapper poses on Instagram. Deion Sanders’ son posed with the Tesla Cyberbeast.

Also in the snaps is a picture of the college football sensation posing with a fan, striking his famous ‘The Shedeur’ pose. He also showed off his ‘Legendary’ diamond jewelry up close for the fans.

Shedeur Sanders became a proud owner of the Cyberbeast late last month. He showed off his new wheels in a video posted by ‘Well Off Media.' He claimed that since it is the first of its kind in Colorado, possessing it makes it even more special.

The Colorado QB has a huge car collection and keeps adding new wheels to his fleet. Coach Prime's son owns two Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s, a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Deion Sanders Jr’s hilarious reaction to Shedeur Sanders’ Tesla 'Cyberbeast'

When Shedeur Sanders brought the Tesla Cyberbeast home, his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., took a 360-degree video of the vehicle. But he also had a hilarious reaction to the QB’s purchase.

"Can't wait to hear what daddy gon' say about this," Bucky said in the video.

Shedeur has played under Coach Prime during his stints at Jackson State and Colorado. Neon Deion hasn't been happy with the QB getting expensive cars, even asking Tom Brady to get his point across.

But the Colorado QB wants to prove himself on the field after a not-so-good season in 2023 when the Buffaloes just had four wins. If he can do that, all his expensive purchases would get his dad’s approval.