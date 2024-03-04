IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders announces NIL deal with $5.6 billion worth The North Face

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, who has an NIL evaluation of $1.1 million as per On3, recently etched a deal with The North Face, an outdoor recreation products company with a brand value of $5.6 billion as per Forbes.

The Colorado Buffaloes safety uploaded a series of pictures on his official Instagram account. He showed off his blue and off-white jacket, which matched a teddy he was holding as a prop.

Fans were ecstatic to see Shilo Sanders join hands with one of the most highly valued brands in the world. Apart from The North Face, Shilo also signed deals with brands like Tint My Ride, KFC, Gillette and Porsche. He also appeared in a commercial for Oikos yogurt during the Super Bowl with his family.

The 24-year-old also seemed to drop a hint about a potential NIL deal with the sneaker giant, Nike.

Coach Prime predicts his living arrangement after Shedeur and Shilo Sanders declare for the 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, will be coaching his sons for the last time this year, as the two are supposed to declare for the NFL draft in 2025. Therefore, Coach Prime has already started to think about his living arrangements.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer once said that he would mostly be living with his oldest son, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr., if his other two sons got drafted by the league.

After the three brothers gifted their father a lavish mansion in the mountains in Colorado, they started discussing their future and what it would be like to live away from the two youngest boys of the Sanders family.

As for Deion Sanders Jr., he will stay back with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Bucky ain't going nowhere. Bucky is with daddy,” Deion Sanders said.

Shilo Sanders is considered the heart of the Buffs defense, as he was featured in all but one game. He racked up 54 solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles in 11 games. Additionally, he also defended three passes and forced four fumbles. It will be interesting to see how Shilo Sanders plays in the next season.