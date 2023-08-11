IN PHOTOS: FIU's latest Miami Vice uniform drop has CFB fans buzzing with nostalgia

The FIU Panthers football program recently unveiled a new special uniform. The uniform is to be worn for a select game during the 2023 college football season.

The uniform has got many across college football and entertainment talking for one interesting reason: the incorporation of the “Miami Vice” theme into the design. The Twitter account of the Panthers posted a promotional video on Wednesday night, giving an incredibly nostalgic feel to the uniform.

In the video, wide receiver Dean Patterson is shown driving a Lamborghini down a Florida highway. In the background, Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” fills the air. You’d almost think it’s Miami Vice all over again. Every detail of the uniform is shown in the video.

FIU football has gone full Miami Vice mode

The uniform design stays true to the famous Miami Vice theme, featuring a black base, pink lettering, and some details in light blue. On the helmet, you’ll see the area code “305” inscribed in hot pink against a black background. You’ll also see a blue panther in place of the “0”. Three pink palm trees feature prominently on the shoulder pads of the jersey.

The uniform is going to be worn for the Panthers’ nationally televised game against UTEP on Oct. 11. The game will be televised live on ESPN2. It is a special look for a special occasion for the Panthers, as their tie against UTEP will be their only game to be nationally televised this season.

The game is also an opportunity for the Panthers to exact sweet revenge against the Miners. Mike MacIntyre’s side suffered a crushing 40-6 defeat at their hands last season. The Miami Vice theme was also featured in the game last season, as the football field was designed with a “Vice Night” theme. We may be seeing a repeat of that this season to go with the uniform.

FIU will be looking to improve on their dismal 4-8 record from last season as they get ready for MacIntyre’s second season as head coach.

FIU Uniform is not Miami Vice’s first outing

The iconic blue and pink theme colors have featured in several outfits of teams in South Florida over the past couple of decades. It is, in fact, not FIU’s first time donning the theme colors. The Miami Heat has popularized the use of the Miami Vice theme in varying designs over the years.