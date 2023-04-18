"Entourage + Cocaine Bear with a splash of Miami Vice": Twitter in love with The Weeknd's The Idol trailer

It seems that The Weeknd has taken the world by storm again, but this time because of HBO's upcoming drama series, Idol. The upcoming show will follow Lily-Rose Depp's character as she ventures into the dark and destructive world of pop music, with The Weeknd playing a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult. He will help her get back to her s*xiest self. The series will focus on the exploitation and mind games that define the music industry and its periphery.

The controversial trailer, which has drawn in a lot of viewership over the past few hours, depicts the s*xually-charged world of drugs and fame as Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) goes deeper into the spiraling reality of the glamorous world. Coming from Sam Levinson, who created HBO's hit series Euphoria, this series looks and feels a lot like the creator's previous show and may be able to achieve the same amount of success.

Netizens react to trailer by DiscussingFilms (Image via Twitter)

Since the release of the trailer, Idol has generated plenty of buzz among the fanbase. They have come forward to share their opinion about the fast-paced trailer, comparing it to other works and talking about the creator. Not all reactions have been positive so far, but it has at least become a talking point in the crowd.

How are fans reacting to The Idol trailer?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The new trailer for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd’s ‘THE IDOL’ has been released.



The series premieres on June 4 on HBO. The new trailer for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd’s ‘THE IDOL’ has been released.The series premieres on June 4 on HBO. https://t.co/vpQ9LBEZDe

Social media has become the place that always gives an insight into how people are feeling after a particular event or revelation. This is no different for HBO's highly anticipated series The Idol, starring The Weeknd, one of the foremost popular musicians of our time.

It was always evident that this series was going to get a lot of reactions. This happened in the first trailer itself, which was filled with frames that resembled the popular show Euphoria. Most reactions to this trailer have been positive, with eager fans sharing their excitement about the upcoming series.

Alongside a fanbase that loves Euphoria, there is also a large chunk of viewers who do not appreciate the show for various reasons. There already seems to be a fraction of the crowd that is not as thrilled to see Idol's trailer. While some have claimed that the trailer disappointed them, others have bashed the concept altogether, making sure that Idol does not only get positive press.

With the stage already heating up, it will be interesting to see how The Idol performs when it releases on June 4, 2023, on HBO. Stay tuned for updates.

