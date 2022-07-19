The Idol on HBO: Everything we know so far

Sam Levinson's new show, The Idol, has released a teaser that has stirred the internet. Starring Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp, Levinson's upcoming feature will follow a female pop singer and her romantic involvement with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader.

Described as "the sl*aziest love story in all of Hollywood," the series is definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Here is everything to know about The Idol.

What is the Plot of The Idol and is there a trailer?

The Idol looks like a mashup of Euphoria, another offering by Levinson, and The Deuce, which comes from David Simon and George Pelecanos. The latter, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, delves deep into the p*rn*graphic industry. Similarly, The Idol will also be pulling back the curtain on the music industry.

Although no official synopsis or trailer has been released, HBO has dropped a teaser for the series. Watch it here:

This one-minute, thirty-three-second teaser hardly gives away anything about the story. But according to HBO:

"The series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol."

Based on the teaser, it appears that The Weeknd will be portraying the cult leader while Lily Rose-Depp will be taking up the role of pop star. The teaser also features a quick shot of a billboard for the recent Apple TV+ film Cha Cha Real Smooth, which confirms that the story is set in present times.

Featuring glimpses of drug-fueled hookups and provocative dance rehearsals, the teaser looks as exciting as Euphoria, which has garnered critical acclaim.

Who will be starring in the upcoming HBO series?

FThe Weeknd and Depp will be taking up the lead roles in the series. The cast also includes Troye Sivan, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Hari Nef, Nico Hiraga, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, and Melanie Liburd.

The series has been co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and of course Levinson. It is produced by A24, along with Bron Creative, Little Lamb, and HBO.

Is there a release date set?

Sadly, no official release date has been announced for The Idol yet. But the silver lining is that according to the teaser trailer, it is coming soon. Since HBO confirmed that the series will be arriving this year, and filming only began in January, it may be expected that the series will have a fall release.

If you love Euphoria, then Levinson's upcoming project is a must-watch. Watch this space for more information on The Idol.

