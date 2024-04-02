IN PHOTOS: Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s fiancé Katya Kuropas shares adorable snippets from long vacation in California

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is enjoying a relaxing vacation in California with his fiancée, Katya Kuropas. After their engagement earlier this year, the couple has been making the most of their time together.

The couple captured adorable moments shared with their furry friend, Marley, soaking in the California sun. Kuropas shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram with the caption:

“California for a couple months 💘.”

This was not the first getaway in recent times for the QB and his girlfriend. In February, McCarthy and Kuropas enjoyed quality time with family and adventurous activities on the water.

J.J. McCarthy sees himself drawing parallel to Dan Marino

In the buzz leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, comparisons are being drawn between rising quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy and NFL legend Dan Marino. ESPN's Mike Greenberg likened this year's draft scenario to the historic 1983 NFL draft, where Marino was the sixth quarterback selected in the first round.

Greenberg speculates on the possibility of McCarthy breaking into the top three quarterbacks selected in the draft, highlighting his rapid rise in rankings. The question arises of whether the draft will witness four, five, or even six quarterbacks selected in the first round, similar to the depth seen in 1983.

In an episode of Get Up, Greenberg said:

[00:07:16] "Does J.J. McCarthy move into the top three quarterbacks? It feels like there have been three guys at the top with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, and then J.J. McCarthy on the outside. But he has been rising so fast, is it possible that he maybe steps into the top three?

"Then the big question is, are we going to have four quarterbacks in round one? Are we going to have five quarterbacks in round one? Are we going to have six quarterbacks in round one? Images of 1983 go through your head with Dan Marino going at the very end."

The comparison to Marino reemphasizes the notion that the best quarterback talent can emerge from any point in the draft, not just the early selections.

