NFL Draft 2024: Rich Eisen believes J.J. McCarthy won't be the favorite 2nd overall pick after Jayden Daniels' Pro Day

Rich Eisen has come out and said that he believes Jayden Daniels will usurp J.J. McCarthy as the favorite for the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is seen as a lock for the first overall pick to the Chicago Bears. And after his Pro Day the Michigan quarterback has seen his draft stock rise, so much so that the Washington Commanders are now rumored to be the favored destination.

However, Rich Eisen does not believe that this will last after Jayden Daniels completes his outing at his Pro Day today. The LSU quarterback is slated only to throw and not take part in the drills that he did in the Combine and could generate some highlight-worthy plays that move him above J.J. McCarthy in draft projections again. The veteran analyst commented,

"J.J. McCarthy, right now is rising up draft stock conversations. He's the odds-on favorite to be the 2nd quarterback mentioned now in the state of Michigan when the draft night hits. I think today is the last day he's going to be this close because Jayden Daniels has his Pro Day today and he is not going to do any drills except throw, which he didn't do at the Combine."

Rich Eisen sees J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels battling for 2nd overall pick but what about Drake Maye?

When the NFL season ended and the focus turned towards the upcoming NFL Draft, the first pick was debated between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. They were supposed to be the first two players off the board to the two quarterback-needy teams that were sitting right atop the selection pile.

But the North Carolina prospect has seen his draft stock fall after most indications showed that the Chicago Bears wanted to go first overall with the USC quarterback. Instead of falling to second overall, though, he now seems usurped by both J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, with even long-time analysts like Rich Eisen and others not keeping him on his radar.

Drake Maye chose not to take part in the NFL Combine and that may have hurt his chances. With the others participating and now going through their respective Pro Days, he has not been helped by remaining out of the conversation for a prolonged period, especially with the first pick considered decided. However, with his Pro Day coming up tomorrow, he could climb back into consciousness and possibly rise above his compatriots again.