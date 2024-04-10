IN PHOTOS: Former Michigan star Mike Sainristil and GF Seliana Carvalho show off adorable baby bump snaps via beach photoshoot

Former Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil shared special news with his fans. The 23-year-old and his long-term girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, announced her pregnancy last December. Now, the couple once again took to social media to share some adorable snaps of their journey into parenthood.

Through a post on Instagram, Mike Sainristil and Seliana Carvalho shared some heartwarming snaps of by the beach. Carvalho showed off her baby bump in the photos as the couple inched closer to welcoming their first child together.

"See you in June", Carvalho wrote in the caption"

While the details of Sainristil's relationship with Carvalho are not public, she shared a post in October 2022 celebrating their first anniversary together.

Seliana is a former soccer player who attended Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts. She also has expertise coaching soccer at Greenhills School and Taylor Preparatory High School. She continued her studies as a performance psychology graduate student.

Mike Sainristil's performance in 2024 NFL Combine

During this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Mike Sainristil put up an incredible performance, boosting his draft stock.

He ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.47 seconds with a 1.51-second 10-yard split. The former Wolverines captain also showcased his athleticism with a 40" vertical jump and a 10'11" broad jump.

The 23-year-old former Michigan cornerback declared for the 2024 NFL draft following a five-year stint in Ann Arbor. He began his collegiate career as a true freshman back in the wide receiver position in 2019, putting up 145 rushing yards with one touchdown in 13 games.

After two more seasons, Sainristil was shifted to the cornerback position for the 2022 campaign. Last season, during Michigan's national championship victory against the Washington Huskies, the 23-year-old made the game-winning interception against former Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. while returning it for 81 yards.

