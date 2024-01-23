IN PHOTOS: Former Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly’s GF Larsyn King shares snippets from artistic photoshoot during CFB offseason

Caleb Kelly might be away from the football field. Still, he and his girlfriend, Larsyn King, set social media on fire with snippets of an artistic photoshoot that King shared on Instagram. The couple looked like they were coming out of a painting while putting a stamp on the love between them.

Kelly played college football for the Sooners from 2016 to 2018. He won several honors in his college career and established himself as a reliable cog in the defense. However, a persistent knee injury ended his career before he could take a step up to the next level.

Here are the snippets of the photoshoot shared by the former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker’s girlfriend.

The photoshoot was done by Christa Mae, a wedding and elopement photographer based in Oklahoma. The photos were an instant hit, drawing a loving reaction from Kelly's former QB Dillon Gabriel’s girlfriend, Zo Caswell.

“My besties are so hot omg,” Caswell wrote while sharing the couple's snaps on her Instagram story.

Kelly burst onto the college football scene in 2016 as a five-star recruit and was a key to Oklahoma’s defense for three seasons. But from 2019 onwards, he missed large chunks of his subsequent seasons due to recurring knee injuries. Finally, he called it quits in 2021 after another season-ending knee injury after just five games that season.

How did Caleb Kelly react to career-ending injury?

When Caleb Kelly's season as a medical redshirt senior ended with a third long-term knee injury in November 2021, he took it on the chin and moved on. He said at the time that he was okay with it and not as sad as he was during his previous injuries.

Even his head coach, Lincoln Riley, praised him for his attitude after the injury, calling him a great example to a lot of people. Riley also said that whatever the linebacker chose to do next, he would be ‘pretty damn good at it.’

Kelly is now a director of the S.O.U.L Mission, a program that works in the field of career and professional development.

