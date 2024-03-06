IN PHOTOS: Georgia QB Carson Beck enjoys lavish candle light dinner during CFB offseason

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has kicked off the college football offseason in style, as the 21-year-old enjoyed a delicious meal at Swan Miami, Florida.

The restaurant serves European-style cuisine and is known for its leafy space with a sidewalk cafe. The signal-caller uploaded images to his Instagram stories featuring Swans' menu and a plate of lavish dinner.

Image Credit: Carson Beck's Instagram Story

Recently, Carson Beck was seen with his brand-new Lamborghini Urus Performante, an Italian-made SUV that starts at $273,000, as per Car and Driver. The car is said to be one of the company's best-selling ones, as 5367 units were manufactured in 2022. Although some fans roasted Beck for buying an expensive car, many congratulated him on making big moves.

Since Beck plays for one of the most recognized and strong football programs in the country, he has racked up an impressive $1.5 million in NIL deals, per On3.

Ranking ninth in the nation in NIL value and sixth among football players, he has inked deals with brands like Leaf Trading Cards, Zero FG Energy, Players' Lounge and Associated Credit Union.

Last season, Beck led the defending back-to-back national champions Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and finished eighth in the country in passing efficiency rating. But the team lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. For the first time in history, a top-ranked college had to drop to selection weekend.

Carson Beck is ready to bring his best to the field

After beginning his football journey at Mandarin High School in Florida, his performances earned him the 2018 Florida Mr. Football title. Although he initially committed to Alabama, he decided to play at the University of Georgia.

The signal-caller has amassed 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, finishing with a high QBR of 86.0. He is ranked the fifth-best quarterback prospect and is expected to increase his draft board with another impressive season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

