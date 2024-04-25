IN PHOTOS: J.J. McCarthy's fiance Katya Kuropas pens heartfelt letter as thrilling Michigan era comes to an end ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has seen his stock rise immensely in the last few months as he led his team to a national championship win.

Standing side-by-side McCarthy has been his model girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, whom he met while they were students at Nazareth Academy, Illinois. Kuropas became an internet sensation after appearing on the jumbotron during games and exchanging kisses with the quarterback.

She revealed that the duo had gotten engaged in January ahead of J.J. McCarthy's move to the NFL via the draft and recently penned a heartfelt farewell on Instagram to Michigan and Ann Arbor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was. An abundance of blessings and the best memories. Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one🫶🏽," Kuropas wrote.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

The J.J. McCarthy hype train is being driven by Jim Harbaugh

Former Michigan Wolverines coach and current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been singing the praises of his former quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, to anyone who will listen after the signal-caller led his team to an undefeated national championship-winning season.

During a league meeting a few weeks ago, Harbaugh waxed lyrical about the former Wolverines quarterback, calling him the best QB in this draft class that contains talents like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Bo Nix.

"I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft," said Harbaugh. "He's incredible. So, big market, small market. Cold weather, hot weather, it won't matter. That was the best throwing day I've ever seen."

Sports Illustrated draft analyst Albert Breer revealed that, according to a source, Harbaugh could determine the future of his former quarterback during the draft with the Chargers holding the No. 5 pick.

"This person explained it by laying out Harbaugh's approach with his teams—and how he's always treated his quarterbacks almost like they're his sons," Breer said. "So it shouldn't be surprising that Harbaugh, sitting there at 5, could dictate McCarthy's landing spot, should the Cardinals stick at 4. And if he were to do McCarthy a solid, the most obvious place to send him, of course, would be Minnesota."

According to a Sports Illustrated report, several teams are in the running to trade up to pick a quarterback, with the most prominent being the Minnesota Vikings, who have picks No. 11 and No. 23.

Should Harbaugh stay true to form with his No. 5 pick, McCarthy might fall into the laps of the Vikings, according to the report.

The rise of J.J. McCarthy up the draft boards has been meteoric, and the trend looks set to continue as he is primed to usurp more favored quarterbacks in the NFL draft.