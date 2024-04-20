IN PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin poses with Ole Miss QB Walker Howard via latest IG post

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, posted a pre-photoshoot carousel for the Kappa Kappa Gamma formal on Instagram. Among them were photos featuring herself alongside Ole Miss quarterback Howard Walker and other friends.

Landry wore a white gown, while Walker wore a blazer with a shirt and formal pants, fitting as they had dressed up to attend the formal.

The 19-year sorority Landry has approximately 15,000 followers on Instagram and over 50,000 followers on TikTok.

Landry with her friends on a night out.

Landry's active social media presence shows the bond she shares with her father. In 2022, one of her TikTok videos capturing her father's hilarious reaction to her $721 Zara bill went viral.

When it was rumored that Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss, he disclosed that he declined the Auburn job due to her influence. The 48-year-old also put on a band performance for Landry's graduation party.

"When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did. When she asked to get on stage for her, I did. High School graduation party in the backyard," said Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin released a parody of Taylor Swift's album cover

Taylor Swift's release of the much-awaited album "The Tourtured Poets Department" has taken pop culture by storm. It seems like the world of college football is also joining in on the fun. With Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, reacting to Swift's new album, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have put together their own magic on the album.

Lane Kiffin mirrored the teaser that Swift released for promotion. Using the teaser, Kiffin and his team created their own "album cover." The cover featured songs that had references to either the Ole Miss world or the college football world.

The song title covered farewell to Nick Saban, a quip at in-state rival Mississippi State, a shout-out to Kiffin's dog, and a mention of the Portal King.

Kiffin, who is a Swiftie, excitedly reacted to a meme shared by an X user. The meme joked about Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, trying his best to learn the lyrics of her newly released songs.

The Rebels head coach responded to the tweet and said:

"My nite and morning 😂😂😂😂😂 @taylorswift13 no sleep,” Kiffin wrote.

