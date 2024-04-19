“We’re all scared now” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban has cryptic reaction to Taylor Swift’s latest album

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to react to Taylor Swift’s new album drop. The 28-year-old is known to be a big fan of the popstar and doesn't take much time to react to new drops. But this time, her reaction came as a bit of cryptic one than the ones in the past.

Swift dropped her new album on Thursday night and it was a big day for the Swiftie community around the world. Titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, it is said to be about a chapter of her life that ‘is now over’. For Kristen, the new album seems to be a scary prospect.

Here is what the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban had to say about Taylor Swift’s new album drop.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“@taylorswift we’re all scared now girl,” she wrote while sharing one of the songs.

Kristen Saban had this to say about the new Taylor Swift album.

Earlier, the album was announced via an Instagram post from the 12-time Grammy winner. In the post, she shared the inspiration behind the album, expressing her belief that tears transform into sacred words on a page. Kristen Saban later reposted the announcement and shared her thoughts on the album release.

“She’s about to wreck us all,” she said about Swift.

Kristen was scared of the new album.

Time and again, the Alabama superfan has showcased her love for the popstar and some could even dub as a diehard fan. She tried to find out what Travis Kelce got Swift for her birthday and has always defended her favorite singer from backlash from fans.

Kristen Saban chose Taylor Swift over Alabama basketball

Kristen Saban might be a big fan of Alabama sports but not as much as she is of Taylor Swift. Back when 2024 March Madness had just begun, she announced that the Eras Tour concerts gave her more joy and she would choose it over ball.

“I’m done with ball. Eras Tour brings more joy,” Kristen wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The Eras Tour has been going on since March of last year with the first show in Glendale, Arizona. The Tour has continued to win hearts across the United States and will conclude in December this year with the last show scheduled for December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. The concert film has also done great business and has managed to bag $262 million on the box office. But Kristen later attended a few March Madness games as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback