5 times Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban proved that she is a diehard fan of $1 billion worth Taylor Swift

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has proven time and again that she is a dedicated Swiftie, closely following pop star Taylor Swift's entanglement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Let's take a look into five memorable moments where Kristen’s fandom for the $1 billion-worth Taylor Swift was evident:

#1. Kristen tries finding out what Taylor gifted Travis Kelce on his birthday

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In an Instagram story, Kristen expressed her curiosity about what Taylor Swift gifted Travis Kelce for his 34th birthday.

Amid the Chiefs' qualification for the Super Bowl, Kristen took to social media to share her excitement over a heartwarming moment between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“I wonder what T Swift got him for his birthday," Kristen captioned her story.

Screenshot via Instagram

#2. Kristen supports Taylor amid backlash from fans

During the college football offseason, Kristen used her Instagram account to support Taylor Swift, sharing a post criticizing those who disparage Swift's on-field presence supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She reshared a post from a user (@becky.hood19), who wrote:

"Your daughters are watching you hate Taylor Swift for supporting her boyfriend. And hearing you complain about her taking 60 seconds of air time out of a three hour GAME. They hear 'be smaller, be less.' Do better."

Kristen used the thread and captioned her story:

"!!!!!!!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

#3. Kristen gives Taylor Swift reference for Alabama football

Nick Saban’s daughter used her admiration for the pop star's relationship with Travis Kelce to create analogies and express her loyalty and love for Alabama football.

Screenshot via Instagram

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reacts to Taylor Swift’s rage during Chiefs vs Patriots showdown

#4. Kristen Saban uses Taylor Swift to make fun of Nick Saban

Taking her Swiftie dedication to new heights, Kristen utilized Taylor Swift's album release to create a humorous meme featuring her father, Nick Saban, on the cover of Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album.

Unable to control her laughter at how 'Nick's version' turned out, Kristen just wrote on her Instagram story:

"I just."

Screenshot via Instagram

#5. Adoring the Kelce-Swift couple as the Chiefs qualify for Super Bowl

Kristen couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make. As the Chiefs qualified for the Super Bowl for the second year running, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, Kelce and Swift were captured hugging each other.

Kristen reshared a picture of the couple, which went viral after the Chiefs qualified for the Super Bowl, and wrote:

“This is literally all I care about right now.”

Expand Tweet

While Kristen Saban's social media antics have entertained fans, her genuine passion for Taylor Swift has not gone unnoticed.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban quotes $1.1 billion worth Taylor Swift as she flaunts stylish $2,386 worth Coco Chanel flap bag - “Vigilante sh*t”