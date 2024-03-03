Taylor Swift won't be sharing Travis Kelce-inspired songs with the world: US Weekly Report

Taylor Swift is known for writing hit songs about her significant others and her relationships. Now, it appears that she has already written songs about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Fans of the couple have wondered if they would hear a new track dedicated to the three-time Super Bowl winner, but that doesn't appear to be the case. An insider close to Taylor Swift told US Weekly that the Grammy winner has already written a few songs about Travis Kelce. The insider stated:

"Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce]. She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

The insider continued by saying that the songs are very special to the singer and she likely won't release them.

"She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

So for fans who were looking for a hit song about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and their whirlwind romance, they may not get to hear any touching lyrics.

Taylor Swift's family calls Travis Kelce her 'built-in bodyguard'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families already seem comfortable with each other. The singer was spotted sitting with Kelce's mom, Donna, at several Kansas City Chiefs games and seen speaking with his father, Ed, as well.

Travis Kelce for his part has also been seen at "The Eras" tour alongside Swift's father, Scott, on a few occasions. According to the Daily Mail, the Swift family not only approves of their relationship but is happy that he can protect her if need be.

Sources told the Daily Mail:

"Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier."

They continued by calling the tight end a 'built-in bodyguard' if she ever needed one:

"She has a built-in bodyguard at all times. Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

While Taylor Swift has quite a significant number of security surrounding her, she has an extra set of eyes watching out for her with Kelce around.