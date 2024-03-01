Taylor Swift's family feels safe with Travis Kelce being her 'built-in bodyguard': Daily Mail Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in 2024. The pair started dating last year, with Swift attending a Kansas City Chiefs game to make their relationship public. Of course, considering their high-profile jobs and popularity, one has to consider safety and privacy concerns.

According to a Daily Mail report, a source reveals that Taylor Swift's family is pleased about Travis Kelce dating their daughter. While it also means Swift is in love, they feel more secure with someone like the Super Bowl-winning tight end traveling with her.

"Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier," the source told The Daily Mail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Referring to him as her bodyguard, the source stated that no one will try to mess with Kelce, who will certainly protect Swift whenever needed:

"Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her. She has a built-in bodyguard at all times.

"Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce has previously claimed he is 'protective' of Taylor Swift

While Swift's family is reportedly glad about their relationship, Kelce has previously revealed he is also protective of his partner. Speaking to his brother, Jason Kelce, in an older episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said:

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm I'm always like, having, like the sense of, like I'm a man in this situation. I, I'm like, protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that that self-awareness, I guess."

Jason previously brought up his observations on the episode, stating that he thinks Travis Kelce looks like a security guard while with TS. Of course, one has to expect additional security for Swift, who often travels with her own team.