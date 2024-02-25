Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'zero privacy' and 'packed schedule' could pose challenges for the power couple, claim Mark Cuban, Dr Phil

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift have easily become one of the most popular couples over the past few months. With Swift showing up at Allegiant Stadium to support Kelce's Chiefs frequently, fans and the media have remained highly focused on the pair and their personal life.

In a recent interview with TMZ, several personalities commented on Travis Kelce and Swift's relationship.

Mark Cuban, known for his appearances on ABC's "Shark Tank" and owning the Dallas Mavericks, said:

"They have zero privacy."

Phil McGraw, known for his talk show "Dr. Phil," also spoke to TMZ and said that the couple's "packed schedule" might become an issue for them. With Swift busy touring the world and Travis' NFL season, the two must go out of their way to meet. Meanwhile, "The Millionaire Matchmaker" star Patti Stanger said the pair's long-distance relationship could be a problem eventually.

The segments are from a new video called "TMZ Investigates: Taylor & Travis: Ultimate Love Story," which will be released on Feb. 26.

In an earlier episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce addressed the sudden increase in media attention. Previously left alone, paparazzi had started to circle his house after going public with his relationship with Swift. Speaking of change, Kelce said:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house. "I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week and you know."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are simply proud to support each other

Despite the constant challenges, Swift and Travis Kelce decided to go public with their relationship. A few fans were upset over the coverage change, hoping there would be less media coverage about the two.

While speaking to TIME, Swift doled out her thoughts on the issue. Irrespective of what one said, they were just there to support each other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said. "We’re just proud of each other."

Though they could go to lengths to keep their relationship hidden, Swift revealed they are just "proud" of each other.