"I'm protective" - Travis Kelce admits prioritizing Taylor Swift's safety as paparazzi, fans continue to swarm date venues

A clip went viral of Travis Kelce shooing a security guard out of the way so he could open the door for Taylor Swift, his new romance.

The star tight end has admitted that there'sa lot of attention now that he is dating the singer, and he knows why there are security guards. He just wants to be the one to do things for her, like the gentlemanly act of opening the car door for her.

Jason Kelce, his brother, noticed this. The offensive lineman wondered if he felt like he was one of the security guards for the songwriter, asking:

"Do you feel like you're like a security guard when you're with Taylor? I'm like, Yeah, like you're one with the rest of the guys?"

Travis replied:

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm I'm always like, having, like the sense of, like I'm a man in this situation. I, I'm like, protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that that self-awareness, I guess."

Kelce is learning all about what it's like to date perhaps the most famous person on earth, and he seems to be doing well. The video of him ushering the security guard away has gone viral, so fans clearly support him in this.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce a lot of eyes

A few weeks ago, Travis Kelce admitted that the two of them were learning how to handle paparazzi together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is also famous, but Taylor Swift is on a whole other level.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mom watching the game

He said that he understood now that this is what came with dating someone so high profile. He knew that Swift had a lot of fans and people that care for her, and he was unbothered by it.

Now, he seems to be getting a firmer grasp on what he can do with it. He's admitted to being protective with paparazzi and fans, which is likely an ideal trait for someone dating the Grammy-winning artist.