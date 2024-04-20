IN PHOTOS: Marvin Harrison Jr. girlfriend Charokee Young poses with beautiful bouquet ahead of NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. surprised his girlfriend, Charokee Young, with a beautiful bouquet of colored roses. She posed with the bouquet and shared a picture on her Instagram story.

Image Credit: Charokee Young's Instagram Story

The ex-Ohio State wide receiver often sends flowers and gifts to his girlfriend. On Valentine's Day, he gifted her a framed photo of them with intricate designs of roses at the border.

Young is a Jamaican track and field athlete who attended Texas A&M. She represented her own country in several international track events. She competed for the Caribbean nation's track squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is a two-time world champion silver medalist, and has won the NACAC U23 championship.

The two also comment on each other's outfits from time to time.

Marvin Harrison Jr. reflected on the role his mother played in his life

Known as one of the best college wide receivers in the country, Harrison Jr. will be playing in NFL soon. However, when he wants to take a break from the hectic world of football, he calls his mother, Dawne Harrison.

When talking to her, football rarely comes up as a topic of discussion.

“She’s my escape from football," Harrison Jr. said. "Obviously, she supports me with my football career, but just having a mother first, it’s so important to me. And then talk to her about how I’m doing mentally, or academically or just anything that’s going on in my life, it’s really important for me.”

Not only does Marvin Harrison Jr. get inspiration from his mother, but her hard work also pushes him to become the best version of himself.

“If she’s getting up on four hours of sleep, I have no excuse not to either,” Harrison Jr. said.

Apart from his football endeavors, Dawne also pushes Marvin Harrison Jr. to achieve academic success.

"Obviously, she wants me to succeed in my athletic career, but definitely academics is always her part in my life growing up,” Harrison said. “Whether it was middle school, high school, always making sure I get my homework done and things like that.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be either the fourth or fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

