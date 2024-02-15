Marvin Harrison Jr. came up with a thoughtful gift for his girlfriend Charokee Young on Valentine's Day. The Jamaican Olympian took to Instagram to flaunt the gift with a message for the ex-Ohio State wide receiver. She was visibly overwhelmed with joy at the thoughtful gesture from her boyfriend.

Harrison and Young are quite active on social media, especially in the comment section of each other's posts. They regularly share love notes for each other there, being vocal about the bond they share. On the day of love, nothing short of a thoughtful gesture was expected of the wide receiver and he did not disappoint.

Here is what former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend Charokee Young had to say about his gift to her on Valentine's Day:

“My heart can't take it,” Young wrote in her Instagram story.

Charokee Young's reaction to the Valentine's Day gift.

It was a framed photo of the couple with intricate designs on the borders of it. It consisted of red roses all around the photo frame, with a smiling picture of Harrison and Young with the WR’s hand around his lady love’s shoulders.

A Texas A&M alumni, Young has represented her native Jamaica in various track events on the international stage. She was a part of the Caribbean nation’s track team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is also a two-time world championship silver medalist while also winning two NACAC U23 championships. A perfect match for an athlete like Harrison?

When Charokee Young gushed over Marvin Harrison Jr.’s outfit

Marvin Harrison Jr. shared some snaps in a tacky outfit on social media. He wore a pink T-shirt with jeans that also had pink stripes all over them. He completed the look with blue boots, a black and white cap, sunglasses and a stylish bag. A full package.

The look drew a reaction from his girlfriend, Charokee Young, who gushed over it:

"Fresh as hell, take a pic might as well."

Harrison is preparing for the NFL draft that is just a couple of months away now. He has established himself as a solid top-five pick, possibly the first non-QB that will be taken and likely the first wide receiver.

Where do you want to see Harrison play in the 2024 NFL season? Do share your thoughts in the comments.