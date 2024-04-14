IN PHOTOS: NFL bound Blake Corum and GF Makiah Shipp snapped together during fashion event ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Former Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum declared for the 2024 NFL draft after winning the national championship last season. As the preparations for his professional transition continue, Corum and his girlfriend Makiah Shipp were recently snapped together during a fashion shoot.

The couple were spotted together during a fashion and football event held by Somerset Collection. The former Michigan RB was a model for the fashion event and was styled in several different fits for the event. Some of the pictures from the event posted on Somerset Collection's Instagram story, have been shared here:

Blake Corum posing with different fits

The event was held at the Neiman Marcus store in Troy, Michigan where fans got the opportunity to have a meet and greet and also chat with Corum ahead of his upcoming NFL draft. His girlfriend Makiah Shipp was present to support the former Michigan RB during the event.

The couple have been dating since 2022 and have been each other's pillar of support through everything. Despite their long-term relationship, both Corum and Shipp keep their romance out of the limelight and are not commonly seen together on social media.

While Corum makes his mark on the field, Makiah Shipp is highly talented in academics. She earned a scholarship to study at the University of Michigan following an internship at the U-M School of Education. She will be receiving her bachelor's degree in public policy analysis this year, becoming her family's first graduate from college.

Makiah Shipp and Blake Corum enjoy a picnic to celebrate a successful start to the year

Both Makiah Shipp and Blake Corum had a really positive start to this year. The RB won the national title with the Wolverines before declaring for the NFL draft. On the other hand, Shipp also established herself as a published author, releasing her first book called 'Makiah Show and Tell'.

To celebrate these milestones at the start of the year, the couple went on an aesthetic picnic by the beach. On March 10, Shipp shared a story on her Instagram where we see them enjoying the cool breeze of the beach alongside a picnic preparation.

