IN PHOTOS: NFL bound Carson Beck’s sister Kylie Beck shares uplifting throwback from CFB season ahead of G-day 2024

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming throwback from the football season, gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 G-Day event. With Carson deciding to return for his senior season, the Bulldogs are eyeing another shot at the national title.

Kylie Beck posted a story on IG showing support for her brother Carson Beck. She captioned her post:

"In honor of G-Day this weekend, I thought I'd post a little throwback from football season!!🖤❤️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot via Instagram

She tagged a series of pictures as a throwback from Georgia's game day back in September against the Ball State Canals, which Kirby Smart's team won convincingly with a scoreline of 45-3. Kylie looked stunning in a red crop top and shorts, which she paired with her black boots. She captioned the post:

“RED (Kylie’s version)♥️”

While Beck cements his position as the starting quarterback, Gunner Stockton is a viable option for Kirby Smart if Beck isn't performing at his best

Also read: Who is Carson Beck Girlfriend Jordan Smith?

Carson Beck justified Lamborghini purchase

Beck made headlines last month with his extravagant purchase of a Lamborghini Urus Performante, fueling the fire on debates surrounding student-athlete compensation. The QB’s decision drew opinions on the wisdom of such a lavish acquisition. However, Beck defended his choice by saying,

“I love cars. I got a car. That’s really all it is. Obviously, a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, what a terrible choice with his money. But it’s just a car at the end of the day. It’s not too big of a deal. I’m just driving it around.”

Despite the backlash, he remained unfazed and asserted that he did not intend to flaunt his financial status with the purchase, but rather to fulfill his passion.

Amidst the controversy, Beck's teammates supported his decision in unison. Defensive end Mykel Williams praised Beck's inclusive nature, noting that he frequently shares rides with teammates.

Tate Ratledge, one of Beck's closest friends, celebrated Beck's achievement as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Also read: How is Carson Beck so rich? Exploring Georgia QB's NIL deals