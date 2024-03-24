IN PHOTOS: NFL-bound QB Bo Nix, wife Izzy awestruck meeting NBA star LeBron James while attending Lakers game

Former Oregon QB Bo Nix is gearing up for his transition into the NFL. The 24-year-old was a key part of Dan Lanning's offense during his two-year stint with the Ducks, recording a total of 8101 passing yards and 74 TD passes. Last season, he helped Oregon record a 12-2 overall campaign and put up 4,508 passing yards and 45 TD passes.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, Bo Nix and his wife Izzy recently used the offseason to make their way and witness NBA star LeBron James live in action.

Izzy shared a post on Instagram of them attending the recent LA Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the photos, the couple were seen posing with LeBron James as they visibly looked awestruck by the Lakers star.

"An unforgettable night!!!," Izzy wrote in the caption.

With 12 games left in the regular season, LeBron James and his team will be looking forward to capitalizing every win to remain in title contention. Their 101-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers marked another step towards making it to the postseason while currently ranking ninth in the Western Conference. LeBron James put up 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Lakers to victory.

Bo Nix's Pro Day stats

Bo Nix decided not to participate in any physical tests during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He only took part in a few on-field workouts, which included a range of passing drills. But the QB did put up an impressive performance during Oregon's Pro Day recently.

Nix showcased his incredible arm strength and accuracy by lofting several deep throws to his teammates. He also showcased his mobility and agility while accurately making off-balance passes on the field. Experts believe that Bo Nix could use some time on the sidelines to develop his skills in the NFL, but he could soon become a QB to look out for on the field.

Experts project Nix to be a first-round to second-round pick in this year's NFL draft. Do you think the former Oregon star is a top-10 QB pick in this year's draft? Let us know in the comments below.