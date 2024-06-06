IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares glimpses of her personal life with dad in latest IG post

Kristen Saban is making up for lost time with her father and college football legend Nick Saban. The former Alabama coach had a demanding job for most of his life, which made family a second priority most of the time. However, things have changed post-retirement.

In her latest Instagram post, Kristen shared some beautiful moments spent with her family. The highlight of the post was Kristen herself, looking radiant in a printed beige dress.

From playing with her son to enjoying the serene open water with Nick Saban and her dog, Kristen's post was full of fun moments. She captioned the post:

"Lately 🌼"

Kristen Saban's phone blew up after Nick Saban announced retirement

It was not an average morning when the Alabama legend announced his retirement, bidding goodbye to coaching in football. Among those surprised was his daughter, Kristen Saban, who shared the unexpected way she received the news during an appearance on "The Next Round."

Kristen explained that the Saban family had grown accustomed to treating every year as potentially Nick Saban’s last at Alabama.

"Every year, especially the last five-ten years, you know, he might [retire]," she said. "Because he has talked about it before, maybe five years ago, saying this might be the year, and then it wasn't."

She revealed that she got a hint that something might be up on the morning of the announcement.

"That morning, I kinda got a little heads-up," she recalled. Later that day, while on a flight to Orlando with her son, Kristen’s phone began to blow up. "My phone is just blowing up. I’m like what's going on?" she said.

The official confirmation came from her mother, Terry Saban, while Saban's daughter was still mid-flight. For Kristen, the idea of heading to Tuscaloosa and attending football games in her stunning outfits without her dad being in charge must feel bizarre.

