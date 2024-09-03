IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban sports black dress in latest beach-side snaps

The new college football season is here and Kristen Saban is still her usual self. Nick Saban's daughter had a knack for rocking flashy outfits last season, making her a fan favorite in Tuscaloosa.

Everything isn't the same for Kristen this season, as the Alabama Crimson Tide no longer have their legendary coach calling shots from the sidelines. However, one thing that hasn't changed is Saban's daughter serving treats for her fans on social media.

Kristen posted several photos on Instagram, rocking a black dress and sipping wine by the beach side in an overcast condition. She captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"🌊🐚🧜‍♀️"

Trending

Saban's daughter was present at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 1 when the Crimson Tide started their 2024 campaign under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama beat Western Kentucky 63-0, starting the post-Saban era in style.

Also read: “WE ARE SO BACK”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban has ecstatic reaction to 7x national champ’s return

Kristen Saban attends Alabama Week 1 game with Nick Saban and Miss Terry

Kristen made a splash as she attended Alabama's Week 1 game with her parents, Nick Saban and Miss Terry. For the first time in 17 years, the former Alabama coach was not the one in charge of the team’s efforts on the field, having retired in January.

However, he was there to support the team alongside his family. Saban’s daughter, ever the fashionista, posted a chic Instagram photo with her parents, captioning it:

"Very demure"

She rocked a white dress with chilies printed on it. Kristen paired her dress with red heels and a red Gucci bag worth $945. Sharing a close-up of her outfit on IG, Kristen captioned:

"A moment for yesterday's dress"

Expand Tweet

A die-hard Crimson Tide fan, Kristen keeps the fanbase buzzing with her frequent Instagram updates. Fans also caught her and Miss Terry on video cheering enthusiastically for Alabama and soaking in the atmosphere as Nick Saban watched behind them.

Also read: WATCH: Kristen Saban gets emotional as ex Alabama coach gets electrifying applause from fans

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!