Nick Saban's daughter Kristen recently accompanied her retired father to Alabama's first A-Day game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. After a 17-season stint as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, the 72-year-old announced his retirement in January 2024.

Nick Saban will now have the opportunity to put his feet up and cheer for the team he won six national titles with.

His daughter Kristen regularly has been a prominent supporter of Alabama sports during his coaching days and beyond. She recently shared a few images on Instagram in which she is seen posing with her family, various players, and fans.

Kristen flaunted a white dress with red patterns, pairing it with an all-white Gucci GG Marmont small-shoulder bag. The bag reportedly costs around $1,790 on the brand's official website. Kristen Saban accompanied the post with a caption echoing what her father said during his speech before the A-Day game.

"We are one of the fans now. Bamaly forever"

While addressing the fans, Saban said that he is now 'one of the fans' and will be cheering on the Crimson Tide squad for their first season without him in 17 years.

"This is the first time I've got to address the group that I'm not the coach, but I'm one of you. I'm one of the fans now. This is a great tradition that we have that captains of the team have a legacy that withstands the test of time relative to anybody coming back here, their children coming back here someday to see what they've been able to accomplish."

Nick Saban then went on to state that he was proud of the last season's team after leading them to an SEC title and a playoff spot before retirement.

"This last year's team is probably one of the teams that I'm most proud of for the progress that they made the whole idea of not starting out very well and everybody working so hard to improve."

Nick Saban is enjoying his retirement to the fullest

Following a five-decade coaching career, the former Alabama head coach is now actively engaged in recreational activities.

While speaking to ESPN during the Masters Tournament, Saban opened up about enjoying golf:

"There has not been one day that's gone by where I have not played golf", Saban said. "I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done. And then it's like, now I have a free pass to do what I want to do."

