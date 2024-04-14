“Miss me” - Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shows off stunning outfit during Kalen DeBoer’s first A-day

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban attended his first A-day game after retirement with his family. After a 17-year stint in Tuscaloosa, Saban got the opportunity to witness the Crimson Tide take on the field under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Apart from Nick Saban, his daughter-in-law Samira Saban also made her presence felt during the A-day game. In a recent Instagram post, Samira showed off her beautiful cream-ish colored dress while posing on the field with sunglasses on. She accompanied the post with the caption:

"Miss me?"

This year's A-day game had a different touch to it than the traditional version. Kalen DeBoer ensured that this year's game will be a scrimmage between the Crimson Tide's offense versus the defense on the field.

In the end, the offensive team took home the victory after a well-fought battle as over 70,000 fans gathered at the Byrant-Denny Stadium to witness their team take to the field for the first time in many months. Apart from Samira, Nick Saban's daughter Kristen was also present for the spring game as she shared several stories on her Instagram from the occasion.

Nick Saban addressed the crowd ahead of the A-day game

Before the players took to the field, the 7x national champion coach got the opportunity to express his gratitude to the fans. Saban began his speech by talking about how he is now 'one of the fans' cheering on the team from the sidelines rather than coaching them through games.

"This is the first time I got to address a group that I'm not the coach. That I'm you. I'm one of the fans now."

He then went on to thank everyone for their constant support during his 17-season stint in Tuscaloosa, during which he led the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

"I'd also like to thank you the fans for 17 years of support, which made the program what it is. When we stepped on this campus 17 years ago and there were 95,000 people at the A-day game, that set the tone for what Alabama was going to become, what this program was going to become. And it was all because of you wanting to be a part of the team and the support you gave us", Saban said.

What is your favorite Nick Saban moment during his tenure as the head coach of the Crimson Tide? Let us know in the comments below.

