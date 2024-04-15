In Photos: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares glimpses of her Alabama spring game visit alongside top Crimson Tide stars

Kristen Saban, the daughter of former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, was present at the Crimson Tide's spring game with her father. The game was the first outing for new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Kristen Saban is known for her strong support and connection to the Alabama program and its fans.

She posted a selection of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her time at the spring game.

Before the game, Kristen Saban was pictured with many stars of the current Crimson Tide squad, including former cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has declared for the upcoming NFL draft, and current quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will be hoping to lead his team toward another national championship game.

Additionally, Kristen Saban posted a photo of Nick and Terry Saban with the Crimson Tide's mascot, Big Al. She also posted a picture of the Sabans watching the spring game from a box away from the sidelines.

For fans, these photos serve as a reminder that Nick Saban, someone whom many people have associated with the Alabama team as its extremely successful head coach who led the team to six national championships, is no longer in charge of the program. Like these fans, he is now watching from the stands how Kalen DeBoer's team does.

Can Alabama repeat its success without Saban as coach?

Nick Saban's 17-year stint as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide came to an end in January, as he announced his retirement and was replaced by former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The initial few days with DeBoer as the head coach were not the best for him. Many stars and future prospects for the Crimson Tide transferred to other programs as the opportunity to play under the legendary Saban was lost.

However, while the first days were tough for DeBoer, things have improved for him. 72,000 fans turned up to see his team play an entertaining and close spring game that showcased the strength of the offense and the defense. Alabama will be hoping to continue to build its squad in the upcoming transfer portal, trying to turn into a contender for the SEC championship.

Do you think the Alabama Crimson Tide can win the SEC championship in 2024?

