IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban dazzles in pink dress during Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day

Kristen Saban attended Alabama's A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Kristen wore a pink dress for the occasion as the Crimson Tide football program showcased its readiness for the 2024 season. The daughter of former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban also met up with loads of fans and re-shared the moments through her social media account.

The 2024 A-Day marked the first time coach Kalen DeBoer led the team out in front of a packed stadium in Alabama. It was also the first time since 2007 that Nick Saban wasn't at the helm of the program at the annual spring scrimmage. But Kristen attended the event as always, showcasing her deep connection with the Crimson Tide and its fanbase.

Here are a few snaps of Kristen Saban attending the 2024 A-Day in a dazzling pink dress at Kalen DeBoer's debut as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach:

Kristen posing with the fans on A-Day.

Another snap that surfaced on Instagram.

The Alabama roster was divided into two teams, the Whites and the Crimsons, the two colors most associated with the program. The offense was the Whites, and the defense played as the Crimsons. After an intense fight, the Whites managed to come out on top and win the first game action of the DeBoer era 34-28.

As many as 72,358 fans attended the annual showpiece event this year at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Running back Jam Miller won the Dixie Howell Award after being deemed the most valuable player in the game. Kristen Saban cheered at the top of her voice and saw Alabama beat Alabama—the thing she had been pumped up for days.

Kristen Saban gave her opinion on Kalen DeBoer's family

Just weeks before A-Day, Kristen Saban opened up about Kalen DeBoer and his family. While she welcomed the DeBoers to Tuscaloosa when the transition happened in January, she revealed back in March that she had yet to meet them in person. She was asked about it by a user on X, to which she replied:

“Haven't met them.”

Kristen’s dad, Nick Saban, helmed the Crimson Tide program from 2007 to January 2024 and led them to become one of the most dominant forces in college football history. He won six national titles with the team.

Even in his last season, the legendary coach won the SEC championship, defeating the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the team fell to eventual national champions the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Can coach Kalen DeBoer replicate the same dominance with the Crimson Tide? Have your say in the comments below!

