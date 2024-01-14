Rocco Spindler had a decent season with Notre Dame, although it was one marred with injury hiccups. He missed the last leg of the season due to a knee injury. Now that the offseason has officially kicked off, he will have a lot of time to prepare for the next season.

However, it's family first for ‘Big man Spindler’ as the offensive tackle penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend Mallory on her 23rd birthday. Calling her one of his biggest supporters, the Notre Dame star said he was looking forward to kicking off 2024 with her.

Here is the note left by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish OT Rocco Spindler for his girlfriend Mallory Cordes on her birthday.

“Happy 23rd birthday to one of my biggest supporters and truly my best friend. I’m beyond proud of you and looking forward to kicking 2024 off with you! I love you so much! Can't wait to create more memories in the future! Have a blessed joyful day!” Spindler said in an Instagram story.

Screenshot from Instagram

Along with the note, the Notre Dame star also shared a collage of his pictures with the birthday girl in different settings. While one of them was on the football field, others were from the couple's dates and vacations.

Mallory is an aesthetician and a luxury facialist in Detroit. And she has been her boyfriend's biggest supporter throughout the season.

Rocco had his position in the Fighting Irish offensive line nailed down before his knee injury sidelined him. And he has made a name for himself as a tackle in football just like his father, although on the offensive side of the ball.

More about the family of Notre Dame star Rocco Spindler

Rocco Spindler was born in Detroit, Michigan, where his father Marc Spindler spent most of his NFL career. Marc played as a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, apart from spending a couple of seasons with the New York Jets. Rocco has three older sisters, Dominique, Isabella and Gabriella.

Rocco Spindler's father calls his wife Rochelle the ‘five-star general of the family’. Marc’s father George was a big Notre Dame fan and wanted his grandson to play for the Fighting Irish.

The grandson made good on the promise to his grandfather. For two seasons, he just had to wait on the sidelines. His chance came in 2023 and he made the most of it, locking himself in head coach Marcus Freeman's offensive line. How will he perform next season?

