Watch: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman gets Frosted Flakes bath after thumping showdown against Oregon State in Sun Bowl

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has brought a successful end to his 2023 campaign. The No.16 Notre Dame finished their regular season with a 10-3 overall campaign by thwarting Stanford 56-23 back in November. The Fighting Irish had qualified to be bowl-eligible after their 48-20 win over USC back in October.

Thus, the stage was set for them to take on Oregon State in the 2023 Sun Bowl on Friday, and Marcus Freeman went on to lead his team to the finish line in a dominant performance, winning back-to-back bowl victories. Notre Dame won the showdown with a massive 32-point victory, with the final score reading 40-8.

And since the bowl game is named after Kellogg's Frosted Flake mascot Tony the Tiger, Marcus Freeman was showered with a Frosted Flakes cereal bath by his players. In a video shared on social media, Notre Dame players celebrated their Sun Bowl victory by dumping a tub of cereal on Freeman's head. The 37-year-old then continued to smile as he wiped it off from his head.

Ever since Freeman replaced former head coach Brian Kelly in December 2021, the 37-year-old coach has been focused on helping the Fighting Irish become a force to be reckoned with. In his debut campaign of 2022, Freeman led Notre Dame to a 9-4 overall campaign.

The team finished their first year under Freeman with a Gator Bowl victory in which they defeated South Carolina 45-38. This year, the Fighting Irish continued their winning ways and have another bowl victory to celebrate before preparing for the 2024 campaign.

Marcus Freeman and his team were in complete control in the Sun Bowl

Right from the start of the bowl game, the Fighting Irish showcased proficiency that was a hint at how the game would pan out. Quarterback Steve Angeli, who saw his first start for the Fighting Irish, opened the scoreboard for the night with a touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas in the first quarter.

Running back Jardarian Price scored another touchdown for Notre Dame in the second quarter as the halftime score read 14-0 in favor of the Fighting Irish. Apart from the incredible offensive plays, the defense had been incredible on the field as well for Marcus Freeman's team.

Steve Angeli went on to find two more touchdown passes in the third and fourth quarters. The only time Oregon State scored was when quarterback Ben Gulbranson found Jimmy Valsin with a 33-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. But the damage was already done by then. Notre Dame replied with a touchdown by Chase Ketter as it sealed the victory and Marcus Freeman's second consecutive bowl victory.

