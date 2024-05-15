IN PHOTOS: Texas A&M’s Donovan Green and longtime GF Emily Jade tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony

Donovan Green and his girlfriend, Emily Jade, are the latest couple in the CFB world to take the next step with their partners. Green now joins J.J. McCarthy, Travis Hunter and former Gophers QB Cole Kramer as ineligible bachelors.

Green and Jade tied the knot on Sunday in El Lago, Texas, where the couple said their vows with an ocean-view, open-sky backdrop.

In one of the photos, Green is seen kissing Jade while the guests cheering for them.

The couple's dance was another one of the highlights of the day, as Green and Jade performed their hearts out.

After the wedding, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in the Sandals Islands, Bahamas.

When Emily Jade snapped Donovan Green getting "wedding ready"

Before the Texas A&M Aggies star started his prep for the 2024 football season, he got married to his fiancée Emily Jade. However, one cute moment before their wedding day was when Jade caught the Aggies TE in a candid moment, giving fans a glimpse into their pre-wedding preparations.

In her Instagram story, she captioned the photo of Green's pedicure session with excitement:

“Getting wedding ready. 2 days”

The couple's wedding took place with a garden party theme, surrounded by loved ones and filled with unforgettable memories.

Jade and Green shared their journey with fans, from their engagement on a sunny beach last year to the "I do" moment days ago. Although the Aggies' tight end and his high school sweetheart keep a low profile on social media, their wedding ceremony and photos were a hit in the CFB world.

