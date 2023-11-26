In Photos: Tim Tebow’s wife Demi Tebow celebrates husband's Hall of Fame induction in style; dons Gators #15 jersey for the ceremony

Tim Tebow just got Hall of Fame status and his wife Demi Tebow shared her excitement with the fans. She took to social media to celebrate the Florida Gators legend in the swamp. And the celebration featured Tebow’s old Jersey that Demi ‘never got to wear’ while the former QB was playing.

Tebow won a Heisman and two national championship titles with the Gators during his college football days. The QB was inducted into the College football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Demi shared her admiration for her husband's achievement on the ‘perfect night’ by wearing his #15 jersey.

Here is the message that Demi Tebow shared on the night:

“Found this jersey in our house & thought this was the perfect night to wear it. I never got to wear your number while you played, but happy to be in the Swamp to cheer you on tonight. That's my hall of fame husband,” Demi wrote while sharing a photo through her Instagram story.

Demi Tebow married Tim Tebow in 2020, years after his NFL and college football career ended. The 28-year-old model has herself won the Miss Universe beauty pageant, back in 2017, becoming just the second South African to hold the title.

Tebow could not achieve much after initial few years in the NFL but he did a lot with the Gators in college football. How did his career go in Florida? Let's find out.

Tim Tebow: A Florida Gators legend

Tim Tebow played for Florida from 2006 to 2009 and is one of the most successful quarterbacks to come out of the program. He even won the Heisman Trophy for his exploits in 2007 while missing it by a whisker in 2008 and 2009.

He put on great numbers to guide the Gators to two national championship titles in 2006 and 2008.

Tebow threw for 9,286 passing yards in his time in Florida with a 67.1 percent completion rate. He scored 88 passing touchdowns for his team while throwing 16 interceptions. And he did that in 55 appearances for the program.

Tebow currently works as a college football analyst with Fox Sports and gives his views on the game regularly.