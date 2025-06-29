IN PICS: Jon Gruden shares candid snaps with Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, and more following Day 1 of Manning Passing Academy

Arch Manning took some time off from his offseason training to attend the 29th edition of the Manning Passing Academy. at Nicholls State University from June 26 to June 29. This year, the event drew 1,500 campers, 48 college quarterbacks and 120 high school football coaches.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden also attended this year's Manning Passing Academy. On Saturday, he shared snippets of himself on social media with several quarterbacks at the event.

Jon Gruden posed with South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Gruden also shared a picture with Arch Manning and a few other campers at the Manning Passing Academy.

Check out Gruden's post below:

"Another awesome day at the @manningpassingacademy

Arch Manning is gearing up for his debut as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as a backup on the depth chart.

Last season, the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning saw time in 10 games, starting two. Arch showed off his dual-threat abilities, recording 939 yards and nine TDs passing and rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

During an interview at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday, Arch Manning talked about his SEC counterpart, Garrett Nussmeier. He showered high praise for the quarterback and expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to form a bond with him.

"I love Garrett!!" Arch said. "He's the man. You know, he's a coach's kid, so knows ball. We went to Walmart last night and got food. He's the man. I'm glad I got to build a good relationship with him." (from :3:05)

Garrett Nussmeier has high praise for Arch Manning

Garrett Nussmeier took over as the starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers last season. He recorded 4,052 yards and 29 TDs passing last season and is in the Heisman conversation this year.

At the Manning Passing Academy in Nicholls State University, Garrett Nussmeier shared his thoughts about Arch Manning.

"I love Arch," Nussmeier said. "He's a really good player. I want nothing but the best for him, and he may say he looks up to me, but there is definitely parts of me that looks up to him, too. ... He's a really, really good player." (from 3:30)

The Longhorns don't play the LSU Tigers in the regular season. However, there's a possibility that Arch and Nussmeier face off during the SEC championship game if both teams make the conference title game.

