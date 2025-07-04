[IN PICS] Ohio State QB Julian Sayin’s girlfriend, Gabrielle Fowler, shares bikini-clad photos from beach vacation

Julian Sayin is gearing up for year 2 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former five-star quarterback was initially committed to Alabama. However, Sayin ended up transferring to Ryan Day's team following Nick Saban's retirement. Last season, he saw time in four games while recording 84 yards and one TD passing, while the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.

While Julian Sayin spends the offseason training, his girlfriend Gabrielle Fowler is making the most of her summer vacation. On Thursday, she shared a post on Instagram flaunting her day out on the beach.

Fowler included a series of photos in the post, showing off her dark blue bikini to her fans. She had a smile on her face while posing in front of the camera and a picturesque background. The post has received over 600 likes on Instagram, with many complimenting her in the comments.

"Hi again," Fowler wrote in the caption of the post.

Gabrielle Fowler has been one of Julian Sayin's strongest pillars of support throughout his college career. Last month, the couple made their way to the Buckeye Country Fest to attend the Megan Moroney concert at Ohio Stadium. Fowler shared a few pictures of herself enjoying the concert with the quarterback on her Instagram story.

Jeremiah Smith shares his true feelings about Julian Sayin

Sayin is currently competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Lincoln Kienholz. Ohio State's standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith came forward to share his true feelings about the quarterback ahead of the upcoming season.

During an interview with The Athletic, Jeremiah Smith heaped praise on Sayin's game.

"That arm is different," Smith said. "He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. Like me, he's a little quiet. But he's starting to come out of his shell. He's definitely going to be a guy. It's going to be scary for opponents."

Last season, Sayin served as the backup option behind starting quarterback Will Howard. He ended up declaring for this year's NFL draft and was acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round.

Jeremiah Smith had a fantastic debut during his true freshman campaign with the Buckeyes. He saw time in all 16 games while tallying a total of 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving. Ryan Day will be looking to defend his national championship as Ohio State begins its 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

