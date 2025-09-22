  • home icon
IN PICS: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin looks "happy" as she shares loved-up snaps with BF Whit Weeks & friends

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:57 GMT
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin has become a staple at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where she attends Rebels games to support her father and her school. She has cut a niche for herself as one of the stylish icons in college football with her inventive game day outfits, which she regularly posts on Instagram.

Landry attended the Rebels' 45-10 win over the Tulane Greenwave in Week 4 of college football action. On Monday, she posted snippets of her life on Instagram, including a picture of herself in a stylish turquoise dress alongside her friends and one with LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée, Ella Springfield before a game.

Also included in the snippets is a picture of Landry Kiffin looking cosy with Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks, whom she confirmed that she was dating last week. She captioned the post:

"happy :)."
Landry Kiffin is studying Real Estate at the University of Mississippi, where she was joined by her younger brother, Knox Kiffin, who moved from South Florida to Oxford with their mother, Layla Kiffin, who reconciled with Lane Kiffin last year. The pair has a middle sister, Presley Kiffin, who chose to play volleyball for the USC Trojans.

When Landry Kiffin convinced Lane Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss

Since he arrived in Oxford, Lane Kiffin has transformed the Ole Miss Rebels into an SEC power and has posted back-to-back 10-win seasons as a coach. In 2023, he was linked with a move to take the Auburn Tigers job before Hugh Freeze was ultimately appointed when he declined the job.

In a 2024 interview with ESPN, the Ole Miss coach revealed that Landry Kiffin was key to his staying in Oxford and declining the historically more lucrative Auburn job when she begged him to stay after she committed to the university.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did. When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard; I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first," Lane Kiffin said. "That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

Over the years, Landry Kiffin has made her father, Lane Kiffin, a social media star by involving him in her TikTok account videos, often pranking him and causing him to good-naturedly scold her, showing how close their relationship is.

