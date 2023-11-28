Indiana coaching rumors roundup feat. Jason Candle & Willie Fritz

The Indiana Hoosiers fired Tom Allen after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2023.

After firing Allen, Indiana will be looking for a new head coach for the first time since he became the permanent head coach for their bowl game in 2016.

Now, heading into their coaching search, here are some names who have been linked to Indiana's coaching job.

Indiana coaching rumors

Jason Candle

Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle has been linked to several jobs and could get a big-time job next season.

Candle has led Toledo to a 65-33 record and the team to an 11-1 record. He will be coaching in the MAC Championship game this weekend.

Willie Fritz

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz should get a big job next year and has been linked to the open role at Indiana.

Fritz has been at Tulane since 2016 and led the Green Wave to a 54-46 record in eight seasons.

After a disappointing 2-10 season in 2021, Fritz turned Tulane around to a 12-2 season and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. This year, the Green Wave went 11-1 under Fritz.

Curt Cignetti

James Madison has been the talk of college football this season, and Curt Cignetti could very well be in line to get a job somewhere else.

Cignetti led JMU to an 11-1 record after going 8-3 last season. After just two seasons with the Dukes, Cignett is expected to be interviewed for many higher-profile schools.

Paul Chryst

The former Pittsburgh and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is another name linked to the open coaching role at Indiana.

Chryst went 67-26 at Wisconsin and 19-19 at Pittsburgh but was fired by the Badgers after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season.

He's reportedly set to interview for multiple coaching jobs. So, Chryst could be a head coach again next year.