Insider Adam Schefter opens up about the only possible destination for Shedeur Sanders if Giants & Browns pass on him

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock isn't set in stone, even after a solid performance at Colorado's showcase on Friday. The Buffaloes quarterback could go early on to a team like the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants. He could also take a bit of a slide down the draft board, and that's when things would get entertaining.

ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't think Sanders would slip too far before being taken. He sees the Pittsburgh Steelers scooping Sanders up with the No. 21 pick, especially after they let Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency this offseason.

“I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1," Schefter said (as transcribed by Blitzburgh). "I think the only quarterback that they would consider, me reading between the lines, would be Shedeur. But I can’t imagine he’s gonna slide to 21. Would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up to a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders, if he gets past those other spots?"

"If the Browns don’t take Shedeur Sanders at two, and if the Giants don’t take Shedeur Sanders at three, and that is the feel that I’m getting recently, where is Shedeur Sanders going. I think the two spots that you look at today, three weeks out, and this is a fluid process, and it changes, but today, I’m looking at the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21."

Schefter added that the Steelers never would've thought Sanders could fall into their lap — and that he probably still won't. Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers — the quarterback Pittsburgh has been waiting on — did, though.

Where could Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

In his most recent mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates projected Sanders to land with another fabled franchise, a state over from the Steelers. He could go No. 3 overall to the New York Giants.

"Despite the Giants' signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don't buy them passing on Sanders," Yates wrote. "If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant. This would be a move about the future and stability. Sanders throws with pristine accuracy and touch ... but he must improve his urgency under duress.

"With Wilson and Winston sharing the QB with him, Sanders could learn and keep developing without the pressure of being immediately thrown into the QB1 role."

Sanders might be the most intriguing prospect in this year's draft. It remains to be seen how long he will have to wait to hear his name called, making the NFL Draft broadcasts must-see television.

