Insider breaks down Travis Hunter’s role under Mike Vrabel if he falls to New England Patriots

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah thinks Travis Hunter would be best positioned as a wide receiver if he joined the New England Patriots. Hunter is expected to be an early pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in April, with teams like New England potentially interested in taking him.

Ad

On the Wednesday episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Jeremiah joined to discuss whether the Patriots will draft the former college football star. New England has the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jeremiah believes the franchise can get the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner if the other three teams select a quarterback. The draft class has several talented quarterbacks to enter the league, including Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If Travis Hunter is available, the NFL insider believes New England coach Mike Vrabel would be interested in using him as a wide receiver.

Ad

Trending

"The special part is it's different for different teams for how you use him," Jeremiah said (0:59 onwards).

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I do think it's easier to major in defense and minor on offense, but looking with the Patriots are at corner and where they are at receiver right now, if he were to go to that specific team, I think I would say look, 'You're full-time offense, and we'll find some spots for you whether it's some third downs, different packages and we'll sprinkle you in on defense.'"

Ad

He added that the former Colorado Buffaloes fan-favorite would be Patriots quarterback Drake Mayes' best option at wide receiver. Jeremiah believes limiting Hunter's offensive opportunities wouldn't make sense so that he can play cornerback.

Travis Hunter responds to Travis Kelce's comments about his two-way ability in NFL

Travis Hunter has been open about wanting to play cornerback/wide receiver in the NFL. His success in both positions led to him winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy and increased his value in the upcoming draft.

Ad

On an episode of his New Heights podcast earlier this month, though, Kansas Chiefs star Travis Kelce shared his skepticism about Travis Hunter's ability to play both ways in the NFL.

"He's gonna have to prove that he can do it," Kelce said. "Nobody has ever played every single play on both sides. When Deion (Sanders) did it, he was in, like, nickel. He was in certain packages. In the NFL, they'll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted. They really have to weigh that into their play-calling, both offensively and defensively."

Ad

On Saturday, Hunter responded to Kelce's comments on his podcast.

"Like he said, I have to prove that I can do it. So that's my main thing. Imma prove that I'm gonna do it, and I can do it. So he's not telling no lie. I still got to prove it." Travis Hunter said. "I just can't go to the league, and they just, 'Oh, here you go, Trav, you could do all this,' and I don't go out and show up how I'm supposed to show up."

Travis Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for Buffalo last season. On defense, he had 35 total tackles (24 solo), four interceptions and one forced fumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.