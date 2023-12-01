Iowa Football Injury Report vs Michigan in Big Ten Championship Game 2023 feat. Diante Vines, Cooper DeJean and More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 and coming off a 13-10 win over Nebraska on the road in their rivalry game to end their regular season. Iowa is currently ranked 18th and ahead of the Big Ten Championship game, has a fairly long injury report. So, let's look at their status ahead of the game.

Iowa Hawkeyes Injury Report ahead of Big Ten Championship Game 2023

The Iowa Hawkeyes have 11 players on the injury report ahead of the Big Ten Championship game. However, some of those players have been on it for weeks and are out for the season. Here are updates on some key players.

Diante Vines' injury update

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines is listed as probable with an undisclosed injury for Saturday's Big Ten Championship.

Vines hasn't played since Nov. 4 against Northwestern when he recorded two passes for nine yards, while also rushing for four yards on one carry.

This season, Vines has recorded 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown in six games.

Cooper DeJean's injury update

Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean remains out for the rest of the season with a leg injury and won't play in the Big Ten Championship game.

DeJean suffered the injury against Rutgers back on Nov. 11. He also served as the team's punt returner.

This season, DeJean recorded 41 tackles and two interceptions.

Cade McNamara's injury update

Quarterback Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa from Michigan but won't play in the Big Ten Championship game as he is out for the season with a leg injury.

Although McNamara won't play in the game, he has been vocal that he will be helping the Hawkeyes game plan for the Wolverines.

"I think this weekend specifically, I'm not just getting Deacon ready," McNamara said. "I'm getting the entire team as much as I can, because I know so much about that other team. From a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, I'm just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to let these guys know everything that I possibly know."

Logan Jones' injury update

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones is probable to play in the Big Ten Championship game after dealing with an undisclosed injury.

However, Jones was not listed on the original depth chart for the Big Ten Championship, so whether or not he will even play is uncertain.