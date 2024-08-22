Iowa football tickets 2024: Where to buy tickets for Hawkeyes' week 1 showdown

The Iowa Hawkeyes registered a 10-4 record last season, including a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a Citrus Bowl loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The upcoming college football season will begin with a clash against the Illinois State Redbirds on August 31.

Details for the Iowa Hawkeyes games at Kinnick Stadium were posted on the program's website. Fans were advised on how to purchase tickets in a step-by-step guideline.

"Fans can purchase tickets at hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets or by calling the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prices listed below include a $2 per ticket fee. Iowa sales tax will also be added to the order during processing," the site reads.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hawkeyes website also gave details on the pricing for the home game tickets.

"Illinois State (Aug. 31, 11 a.m.) and Troy (Sept. 14, 3 p.m.) ticket prices range from $52-$72 for adults and $27-$42 for youths," the site read.

Expand Tweet

Iowa Hawkeyes will deal with suspension of coach Kirk Ferentz

On Thursday, 247Sports analyst David Eickholt revealed that coach Kirk Ferentz would be suspended for the Hawkeyes' season-opening game against the Illinois State Redbirds due to an NCAA investigation into recruitment violations.

"I can confirm that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and WR coach Jon Budmayr will be suspended for the season-opener against Illinois State due to a recruiting violation," Eickholt wrote.

Expand Tweet

The suspension will also impact Hawkeyes wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr, who will also be suspended for one game.

The investigation began due to quarterback Cade McNamara's recruitment from the Michigan Wolverines, where he played for former coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021, before entering the transfer portal.

McNamara apparently entered the portal on November 28 and joined the Hawkeyes on December 1. However, the parties reportedly reached an agreement as early as November 29, before the window opened.

Due to a pre-existing relationship between McNamara and coach Budmayr, who recruited him from high school for the Wisconsin Badgers, the deal between the parties was agreed upon much faster.

The report did not state whether coach Kirk Ferentz's suspension was handed down by the NCAA or whether it was a decision by the Hawkeyes to get in front of the punishment.

Despite the suspension, fans will hope for an improved offensive showing by coach Ferentz's team, which still reached the Big Ten championship game despite their offensive frailties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback